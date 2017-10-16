Nelly Rape Investigation STILL Going Despite Accuser Backing Out!

Nelly is not off the hook for those rape charges yet.

His accuser may have dropped her case and refused to testify against the rapper, but the police are not giving up their investigation so easily.

TMZ has learned through their law enforcement sources that Auburn police still plan to present evidence to prosecutors within the next week. The district attorney will then decide if the case is strong enough to go forward without the accuser's help.

Nelly's lawyer, Scott Rosenblum, says it's just police doing their "due diligence" but that he's confident the case will be closed soon.

If the only evidence is testimony they no longer have, it seems strange to us they would even be proceeding… Could there be something more?

What do YOU think??

