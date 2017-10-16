Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, & Demi Lovato Are All Totally On Board With Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Engagement!

Everyone appears to be rallying around Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's engagement.

As we previously reported, the DNCE frontman and Game of Thrones actress announced their engagement on Instagram on Sunday. Although the pair have only been dating for about a year, it seems as though their loved ones are supportive of their betrothal.

In fact, Joe's brothers Kevin and Nick Jonas made sure to congratulate the love birds on the picture sharing site. Nick clearly isn't Jealous of his brother as he shared:

Ahh! Congratulations to my brother… and sister in law to be on your engagement. I love you both so much.A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:56am PDT

As for Kevin, he too shared the engagement snap (above) and added:

"Congrats @joejonas and @sophiet so happy to welcome you into the family!"

Awwwww! Joe's ex (and close family friend) Demi Lovato even expressed her happiness for the twosome. In the comments section of Jonas' announcement post, the Sorry Not Sorry artist gushed:

"HUGE CONGRATS. Sooooo happy for the both of you!"

Ironically, Demi JUST opened up about the time she fell in love with her Camp Rock costar for a YouTube video. What awkward timing. LOLz!

Anywho, the Jonas Brothers' praise of Sophie seems to reflect how the entire Jonas clan feels about the engagement as it's said the fam is "very, very happy" about the news. One insider told People:

"Everybody's very, very happy for them and their family and friends are all thrilled. Everyone loves them together."

Now, to some, Miz Turner may seem too young to already be engaged. However, the family isn't worried about the 21-year-old's age as she's very "mature." The tipster continued:

"She's young but is beyond her years and is crazy, crazy mature. He's never been like this with a girl. He was such a dater before her but their relationship was much different from the start. She was just the one for him."

Still having doubts?? Well, a different confidant told Us Weekly that the pair "aren't rushing to get married." Phew!!

Just enjoy your engagement for awhile — m'kay, kids??

