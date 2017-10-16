Kate Winslet refused to be bullied by Harvey Weinstein -- especially when it came to her Oscar speech.

For a candid chat with the Los Angeles Times, Miz Winslet revealed that she purposefully neglected to name the Hollywood heavyweight during her 2009 acceptance speech at the Academy Awards. Oh snap!

In case you forgot, the industry vet nabbed her first Oscar for her work in The Reader after being nominated five times prior. So it wasn't surprising when the Titanic actress praised 19 people who helped her achieve the career milestone. However, Weinstein was notably absent from her address -- and that was totally on purpose.

The A-lister explained:

