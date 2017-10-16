Home Videos Photos Shop
Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Are Loved Up In Milan!

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Are Loved Up In Milan!

10/16/2017 1:07 PM ET | Filed under: Love LineAdidasTravelInstagramScott Disick

Scott and Sofia take their love to Italy!

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are inseparable!

The couple flew to Milan, Italy over the weekend ahead of the teen's Adidas Iniki Runners campaign launch at a Foot Locker store!

While Sofia posted plenty of pics from the gig to Instagram Story, it seems she and her new man at least got to have some alone time as they explored the city (above)!

They're so loved up.

[Image via Instagram.]

