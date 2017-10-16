Home Videos Photos Shop
Maisie Williams Chimes In On Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas' Engagement — Does Arya Approve!?

10/16/2017 5:53 PM ET | Filed under: Love LineJonas BrothersDemi LovatoJoe JonasNick JonasKevin JonasGame Of ThronesInstagramSophie TurnerMaisie Williams

Don't worry, you guys — the in-laws are on board.

On Monday, low key couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner surprised and shocked the internet by announcing they were engaged to be wed!

Shortly after, family and friends like Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Demi Lovato all sounded off with messages of love and support to the happy couple.

Video: Should We Worry About Joe & Sophie's Engagement?

Of course, only one family member's approval was really needed for this union — Sophie's Game Of Thrones sister Maisie Williams!

Thankfully, Ayra Stark allowed Sir Jonas to take Sansa's hand, sending a congratulatory message to the love ravens on Instagram:

Awwww! Jonas Brothers and Stark Sisters all united under one house — we love it!

[Image via Instagram.]

