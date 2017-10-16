Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Music Video In London — & It’s All A Tribute To Her Love Story With Joe Alwyn!

Super secretive Taylor Swift strikes again!

Not only has the songstress been throwing listening sessions, showing up to a superfan's house, but she's been spotted filming a new music video from her Reputation album in London!

Over the weekend, the new Taylor was caught by paparazzi filming in a taxi cab, a double decker bus, and the Millennium Bridge. And apparently, the video is supposed to be about hers and boyfriend Joe Alwyn's love story!!

A source told The Telegraph she was also shooting at a kebab shop and her BF's local pub, two places she spent time with the 26-year-old actor.

The insider spilled:

"The video shows Taylor on a night out. All of the locations are places she has been to with Joe. She has spent months quietly going under the radar in London this year and has been out a lot more than anybody realizes. It is quite telling that she has been hanging out in these regular and unexpected places […] She wants to show people she is just a normal girl."

So far there aren't many details about the song, which seems to be about her new love, and it's not hard to understand why as the source dished how tight security was on the shoot:

"Everything was arranged to the letter because Taylor runs a tight ship. She didn't want any images or snippets of the song to come out, so all the crew were searched from head to toe and had to hand over their phones. Only one phone was allowed between them for the entire shoot […] The same went for the 50 extras and six dancers at the filming."

Well, you can see some pics of her on set (below)!

Taylor shooting a video in London today! pic.twitter.com/6RqwyzfWgz

— Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftLAMedia) October 15, 2017

Taylor was seen filming a music video in London last night! pic.twitter.com/jdwgBNoFkn

— Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftLAMedia) October 14, 2017

T.Swift looks badass!!

