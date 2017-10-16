The Hottest Stories Right Now!

Indonesian Pro Soccer Goalie Dies After Collision During Match — And It's All Caught On Video

[CLICK HERE]

ER Alum Says George Clooney Had Her Blacklisted For Complaining About Sexual Harassment On Set

[CLICK HERE]

Pink Opens Up About Struggling With Monogamy, Not Having Sex In A YEAR, & Much More In New Interview!

[CLICK HERE]

WTF?! Harvey Weinstein Claims Oprah Winfrey Was 'Ready To Come Out And Publicly Support Him'

[CLICK HERE]

Woody Allen Has Opinions About Harvey Weinstein And They're Just As Shitty As You Might Imagine

[CLICK HERE]

Whoa — Journalist Lisa Guerrero Shares Creepy Casting Couch Story About Steven Seagal

[CLICK HERE]

Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Are ENGAGED!

[CLICK HERE]

RHONJ's Joe Giudice Has Earned His G.E.D. AND Lost 45 Pounds Already In Prison — Whoa!

[CLICK HERE]

Meghan Markle Will Reportedly Quit Suits: 'She Can't Really Act At The Same Time As Being A Princess'

[CLICK HERE]

Another Woman Has Come Forward With A Very Detailed Rape Allegation Against Harvey Weinstein

[CLICK HERE]