Tom Petty Laid To Rest In Private Ceremony — Details Here

What a legend…

As we reported, earlier this month, Tom Petty passed away at 66 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest.

On Monday, friends and family said goodbye to the rock star in a private ceremony held at Self-Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine in Pacific Palisades, CA. The temple/shrine also hosted George Harrison's funeral in 2001.

According to the meditation garden's website, the grounds were closed to the public.

Daughter AnnaKim Violette Petty shared the following photo on Instagram with her sister Adria giving praise to their "bad ass father":

We care about each other and love our bad ass father💜A post shared by @inviteloveinvitelove on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:58pm PDT

R.I.P. Tom. You will be missed…

