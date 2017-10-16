Home Videos Photos Shop
Woody Allen Attempts To Clarify His Comments About 'Sad' Harvey Weinstein

10/16/2017 9:27 AM ET | Filed under: Woody AllenControversy

Woody Allen is speaking out again.

After Woody Allen seemingly empathized with Harvey Weinstein amid his sexual harassment and assault scandal, the director is clearing his words up.

In a new statement, the New York native told Variety:

"When I said I felt sad for Harvey Weinstein I thought it was clear the meaning was because he is a sad, sick man. I was surprised it was treated differently. Lest there be any ambiguity, this statement clarifies my intention and feelings."

Woody originally stated it was "sad for Harvey that his life is so messed up."

Do U think he's just trying to save face??

