Alex Rodriguez Gushes About His Relationship With 'Amazing' Jennifer Lopez For A Sit Down With Nightline!

Alex Rodriguez is loving the "second act" of his life!

Not only is the retired pro baseball star more dedicated than ever to his daughters, Natasha (12) and Ella (8), but he's super smitten with girlfriend Jennifer Lopez. Awwwww!

On Tuesday evening, A-Rod appeared on Nightline where he discussed his family life, which actively includes the On The Floor singer. On his connection with Miz Lopez, Alex told journalist Sara Haines:

"Jennifer is an amazing person. She's the hardest working … She's got like 10 jobs… Look, she loves sports. She's an athlete herself. She's a great mother, great daughter, great friend. She's just someone that … she's fun to be around."

"She's a great mother, great daughter, great friend." @arod opens up about his relationship with @jlo. Watch tonight on #Nightline with @sarahainesA post shared by Nightline, ABC News (@nightline) on Oct 16, 2017 at 4:28pm PDT

Sounds like Rodriguez has landed himself the perfect woman!! Nonetheless, there are two women who will ALWAYS come before J.Lo in Alex's life. Obviously, we're referring to his daughters with ex Cynthia Scurtis. While Rodriguez and Scurtis had a contentious divorce battle, which was settled in 2008, the twosome are now on amicable terms.

On their co-parenting style, Cynthia revealed to Nightline:

"From the beginning, we always put the kids first so that they will grow and have emotional wellness and not feel a lot of the tugging that you feel sometimes happens in families that are divorced."

As for her ex-husband's romance with Jenny from the Block? Scurtis appears to approve of it!

When shown a clip of Jennifer's All I Have Las Vegas residency, the 44-year-old quipped:

"This one doesn't stop."

PREACH. It's almost shocking that Jennifer has enough time for a relationship with Alex.

Anywho, while Jennifer has plenty of musical talent, Alex's daughters want you to know that he does NOT have a musical bone in his body. In fact, his oldest daughter joked:

"He can't dance or sing for his life but it's funny when he does."

SAVAGE. LOLz!

Hopefully, all this goodwill means a J-Rod engagement is not far away!!!

