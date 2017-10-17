America Ferrera's #metoo story might be one of the most sickening of them all.

The Superstore actress joined in on the social media movement Monday night, becoming the latest star to detail accounts of sexual assault or harassment.

Unlike most A-lister's stories, the 33-year-old's took place long before her days in Hollywood — she was attacked at just 9 years old by an older man she knew.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote:

"First time I can remember being sexually assaulted I was 9-years-old. I told no one and lived with the shame and guilt thinking all along that I, a 9-year-old child, was somehow responsible for the actions of a grown man."

To make matters worse, the Ugly Betty alum was then forced to be around her abuser and felt pressured to keep the assault secret. She continued:

"I had to see this man on a daily basis for years to come. He would smile at me and wave, and I would hurry past him, my blood running cold, my guts carrying the burden of what only he & I knew — that he expected me to shut my mouth and smile back."

Well, she's not pretending to smile anymore — and definitely not keeping her mouth shut!

Keep spreading these stories, victims. Read America's full post (below).

#metoo A post shared by America Ferrera (@americaferrera) on Oct 16, 2017 at 6:52pm PDT

