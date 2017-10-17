Anne Frank Halloween Costume Removed From Website Due To — DUHHHHHH — Social Media Outrage!

It's fun to dress up like your favorite heroes for Halloween… just maybe not the ones who are also famous Holocaust victims.

A Halloween costume company has pulled an Anne Frank girls costume off its website after the costume ignited severe social media criticism.

HalloweenCostumes.com offered young girls the perfect WWII-style ensemble to portray the historic figure, featuring a long sleeve blue button-up dress, a green beret, and a brown shoulder bag. Diary not included.

The description for "Anne Frank costume for girls" lists the icon as a WWII hero and an inspiration stating "we can always learn from the struggles of history."

Of course, Twitter users had other opinions. Critics blasted the company for trivializing Frank's memory as a costume, baffled that no employee thought Anne Frank might not be the best costume idea:

In response, a PR rep explained that the website does not only sell costumes for Halloween, but also for "school projects and plays" — but in light of the outrage, the company has swiftly decided to remove the costume.

Ross Walker Smith, PR specialist at Fun.com, issued a statement apologizing for the offensive costume:

Well, that was close. Would YOU be offended if a child dressed as Anne Frank came trick-r-treating at your door?

