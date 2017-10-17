Home Videos Photos Shop
Ariana Grande's My Everything Album Cover Continues To Baffle Fans To This Day!

Ariana Grande's My Everything Album Cover Continues To Baffle Fans To This Day!

10/17/2017

fans attempt to recreate ariana grande my everything album cover

Cracking the case.

On Sunday, Buzzfeed's Jesse McLaren pondered about how Ariana Grande stayed seated upon the stool for her My Everything album cover. In order to crack the three-year long mystery, Jesse attempted to recreate the iconic snap.

Related: Ariana Singing Suddenly Seymour Will Give You Life!

Let's just say his attempt was inneresting:

HIGHlarious! While Ari G didn't share any of her secrets, she did offer a response to McLaren's inquiry:

LOLz. It wasn't long before others followed in Jesse's footsteps. Many even shared their own tries at the awkward perch. Be sure to ch-ch-check out the best attempts (below).

Well, well! Is it safe to say that the results from the "research" are inconclusive??

[Image via Twitter/WENN.]

