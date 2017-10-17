Ariana Grande's My Everything Album Cover Continues To Baffle Fans To This Day!

Cracking the case.

On Sunday, Buzzfeed's Jesse McLaren pondered about how Ariana Grande stayed seated upon the stool for her My Everything album cover. In order to crack the three-year long mystery, Jesse attempted to recreate the iconic snap.

Related: Ariana Singing Suddenly Seymour Will Give You Life!

Let's just say his attempt was inneresting:

I've done the research and there's no way her ass is sitting on that stool. pic.twitter.com/AIGNpcJn6G

— Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) October 15, 2017

HIGHlarious! While Ari G didn't share any of her secrets, she did offer a response to McLaren's inquiry:

next week on mythbusters https://t.co/1tgyXtfyC6

— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 16, 2017

LOLz. It wasn't long before others followed in Jesse's footsteps. Many even shared their own tries at the awkward perch. Be sure to ch-ch-check out the best attempts (below).

idk man i tested it out pic.twitter.com/R0lcdOwSnI

— kenny🕸 (@Slhut) October 16, 2017

pretty hurts. I remade it because I strive for perfectionist pic.twitter.com/msiz4AIVPD

— kenny🕸 (@Slhut) October 16, 2017

No not photo shopped my mate didn't photo shop pic.twitter.com/b9zKniDVMK

— Spooky Kimiana 🌹🌙 (@agbxdangerous) October 16, 2017

I've done research of my own and concluded that it is very possible her ass is sitting on that stool. pic.twitter.com/Ybyx0UMele

— Steph (@Stephanieuhh) October 16, 2017

hard to control for variables like stool size but i think it’s real pic.twitter.com/gWMKgC5gvW

— Michael Greg🎃ry (@schmoyoho) October 17, 2017

pupdate: dallas is ariana grandeing pic.twitter.com/1t9Bb00Z3C

— CJ Morris (@cat_jewell) October 17, 2017

Well, well! Is it safe to say that the results from the "research" are inconclusive??

[Image via Twitter/WENN.]

Tags: ariana grande, funny, highlarious, jesse mclaren, music minute, viral: news