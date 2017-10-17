Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez J.Law Weinstein Taylor Swift Joe Jonas PerezTV
Home >> Music Minute, Bella Thorne, Vine >> Bella Thorne Transforms Into A Hair-Obsessed Sexy Psycho For Logan Paul's New Music Video!

Bella Thorne Transforms Into A Hair-Obsessed Sexy Psycho For Logan Paul's New Music Video!

10/17/2017 1:33 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteBella ThorneVine

Bella Thorne and Logan Paul have a lot of chemistry in the former Vine star's new Outta My Hair music video!!

While it all starts out normal enough, with the two looking like they're about to get hot and heavy in the bedroom, the video takes an unexpected turn as the actress is revealed to be a hair-obsessed psycho!

Video: Logan Talks Losing 15% Of His Testicle

She still maintains her sexiness though — you know, before she eventually becomes a zombie!

Watch (above) and let us know what U think!

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Worst Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
Hidden Meanings Behind Your Favorite Pop Songs!
Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
10 Things You Never Knew About Beyoncé!
10 Things You Never Knew About Taylor Swift!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Kendall Jenner & Blake Griffin Join Pregnant Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott For A Halloween-Themed Date Night!
Next story »
Robert Pattinson Splits From FKA Twigs — And He's Already Leaning On Katy Perry For Support!
See All Comments