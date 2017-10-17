Bella Thorne Transforms Into A Hair-Obsessed Sexy Psycho For Logan Paul's New Music Video!

Bella Thorne and Logan Paul have a lot of chemistry in the former Vine star's new Outta My Hair music video!!

While it all starts out normal enough, with the two looking like they're about to get hot and heavy in the bedroom, the video takes an unexpected turn as the actress is revealed to be a hair-obsessed psycho!

She still maintains her sexiness though — you know, before she eventually becomes a zombie!

Watch (above) and let us know what U think!

Tags: bella thorne, logan paul, music minute, music video, outta my hair, vine