Blac Chyna Reminds Us What An Awful Gold Digger She Is! AND…

"I don't cast films according to Harvey Weinstein's erection." -- A quote from director Michael Caton-Jones that should have been published twenty years ago, but wasn't.

According to a new interview with Buzzfeed, the Scottish filmmaker was kicked off production of B. Monkey because his pick for lead actress wasn't "fuckable," to use Weinstein's term.

The role went to Asia Argento instead of British starlet Sophie Okonedo. As we know now, Argento has accused the Hollywood honcho of raping her in 1997.

Caton-Jones first worked with Weinstein 10 years prior on the 1989 film Scandal, when he noted Harvey would only show up to set for sex scenes.

They crossed paths again when the Weinstein brothers were attached to the 1998 cult classic.

The director said of the extensive casting process:

