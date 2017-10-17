Donald Trump Has Lost $600 MILLION Since Running For President!

From what we've heard, nothing hurts Donald Trump the way losing money does.

His bankruptcy was the one thing he told Seth MacFarlane not to mention in his Comedy Central Roast, his entire feud with Rosie O'Donnell began because she once mentioned it on The View, and he broke tradition and refused to reveal his tax returns to the American people.

So we're guessing he's not going to be too happy with Forbes. The mag, which ranks personal fortunes annually, has assessed President Trump's net worth to have fallen from #156 in 2016 to #248 today.

After a thorough investigation, they estimate he has gone from $3.7 billion to $3.1 billion. So where did that $600 mil go??

Only $66 mil was spent on his campaign, presumably buying off-the-book things like fake crowds at his announcement speech. $25 mil was lost settling that Trump University lawsuit — you know, because it was a huge scam.

But the bulk of the loss was an estimated $400 million in real estate dips as the Goon-in-Chief single-handedly tarnishes his own brand every single day. Apparently far fewer people want to stay at Trump hotels and resorts or play at Trump golf courses both in the U.S. and abroad in Scotland and Ireland knowing the name Trump is synonymous with racism, misogyny, incompetence, and unethical behavior.

Funny how that works.

Tags: business blitz, donald trump, for reals estate, forbes, gifs, rosie o'donnell, seth macfarlane