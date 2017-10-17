Taran Killam Calls Out 'Hypocrisy' Of SNL's Trump Coverage & Reveals What Trump Said About Not Wanting To Win The Election!

A lot can change in between seasons for Saturday Night Live — from swapping cast members to pandering to different audiences!

And now that he's had some distance from the show, former star Taran Killam thinks SNL could make a really funny sketch about how hypocritical it is!

In a new interview with NPR, the actor ripped on the legendary NBC program for inviting Donald Trump on as a guest host in 2015 during the campaign then relentlessly roasting him the following season.

In between promoting his upcoming movie Killing Gunther, Killam mulled over why SNL flipped the switch so hard on its Trump depiction amid the dumpster fire that was the 2016 presidential election. He admitted:

"It certainly feels like there's some hypocrisy there. I guess you could say, ‘Oh, they're righting wrongs.' And I don't even think it's righting wrongs."

Killam, who was released a year early by the show from his 7-year contract, said producer Lorne Michaels likes to "play to both sides" — and may be overcorrecting from giving Donny a platform on November 7, 2015.

He continued:

"The show tries to — and in particular, Lorne's outlook is — play to both sides. Play to the masses, play to whatever the popular opinion is. But, boy, they could definitely mine some comedy out of owning up to it, huh?"

As for the "rough" experience of taping the Trump-hosted episode, the funny man revealed it was "not enjoyable at the time" and "only grows more embarrassing and shameful as time goes on," adding:

"Looking back … there's nothing good I can take from that week. Because he's not an enjoyable person to be around — he's from a different class; he's from a different way of life. There was never any common ground."

The 35-year-old said the most "heartbreaking" part of Trump's hosting week was when the then-reality star was joined by Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner for the host dinner — because he revealed just how little winning the presidency would mean to him.

Killam recalled Trump telling Michaels:

"‘You know, Lorne, if I don't win this thing, I'm gonna be fine. We just bought this beautiful piece of property in Scotland. If I have to be president, I'm never gonna see that thing'… And that that was his priority in that moment, that that was even a consideration, made me sad."

And now our entire reality is "sad!"

Do U think SNL is hypocritical about Trump, or does Killam sound a bit salty? Listen to his interview (below) and share your thoughts in the comments.

