Our 2011 Contest Winner Is Slaying On The Voice Right Now! Find Out Why Charlie Puth's Duet Partner 'Disappeared' From The Industry For So Long…

Way to go, Emily Luther!

In case you don't remember, Emily — along with a pal you may have heard of named Charlie Puth — got their start with an amazing YouTube cover that won our 2011 Can YOU Sing?? contest.

Video: Puth Realizes He Shouldn't Have Covered Katy Perry's Bon Appétit Mid-Performance!

Now Emily is back on another singing competition: The Voice!

Ch-ch-check out her smoky blind audition of Summertime that the coaches were fighting to get their hands on (below):

There's a lot of measures of silence between 2011 and 2017. So why did Emily walk away for so long?

In an interview with GoLocalProv last week, she explained:

"It's good to encourage young women or young men to be themselves, to be true to themselves. I had to figure that out the hard way… "I disappeared from the music scene for quite some time, there was a lot of mental health issues that I was going through when I was dealing with the negativity of the music industry."

What negativity? Well, she doesn't want to get into specifics, but she did later add on her Instagram that there was a Harvey Weinstein predator situation involved:

"This whole Harvey Weinstein thing hits so close to home. The music industry has the same craziness, that I was lucky enough to walk away from. It is so important that we continue to educate young people on what is ok and NOT ok for any man (powerful or not) to do. Thank you to those who are finally speaking their truth. It is not easy."

Absolutely.

We're so upset to hear Emily's first steps into the industry were so fraught. But we're happy she's finally back in the spotlight!

Ch-ch-check out Charlie in their winning cover of Adele's Someone Like You that started it all (below)!

If you're as interested in following Emily's journey as we are, find her on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter!

[Image via NBC/YouTube.]

Tags: adele, charlie puth, contest, emily luther, harvey weinstein, instagram, music minute, reality tv, the voice, tv news, youtube