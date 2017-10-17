Farrah Abraham Is Giving Her Fans QUITE The X-Rated Treat Just In Time For Halloween!

Well this is one way to celebrate Halloween.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Farrah Abraham is gearing up to give her fans a VVV sexy treat as she's scheduled to do another live porn show for CamSoda. Yup, on October 30 the Teen Mom OG star will live stream herself as she performs anal with a toy.

It's said the 26-year-old's last CamSoda show did so well — 80,000 onlookers to be exact — that the website crashed. Apparently, even more people are expected to tune into Farrah's second solo performance.

Thankfully for Farrah's daughter Sophia, the gig isn't taking place on actual Halloween, so Miz Abraham can still take the eight year old trick or treating. Woo hoo??

[Image via Instagram.]

