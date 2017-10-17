France Planning New Street Harassment Laws — Including On The Spot Fines For Catcalling!

American politicians should take note!

France is cracking down on sexual harassment following the Harvey Weinstein news in an incredible way!

The country's gender equality minister Marlène Schiappa (what a badass job!!) is coordinating plans with President Emmanuel Macron to create new legislation for on-the-spot fines for catcalling and street harassment. Additionally, new laws will aim to give people who were sexually assaulted as a child more time to file a police complaint, and toughen existing laws on sex with minors.

Related: Selena Gomez Doles Out An Empowering AF Message To Her Baby Sis

According to the plans announced this week, politicians will work with police to establish what sort of behavior constitutes sexual harassment — and what the punishment for such acts should be.

Schiappa says this move is "completely necessary because at the moment street harassment is not defined in the law… We can't currently make a complaint."

This is incredible! And about damn time!

Tags: emmanuel macron, girl power, harvey weinstein, inspiration, legal matters, marlene schiappa, politik, president emmanuel macron