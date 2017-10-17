Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez J.Law Weinstein Taylor Swift Joe Jonas PerezTV
Home >> Legal Matters, Politik, Inspiration, Girl Power >> France Planning New Street Harassment Laws — Including On The Spot Fines For Catcalling!

France Planning New Street Harassment Laws — Including On The Spot Fines For Catcalling!

10/17/2017 4:39 PM ET | Filed under: Legal MattersPolitikInspirationGirl Power

no title

American politicians should take note!

France is cracking down on sexual harassment following the Harvey Weinstein news in an incredible way!

The country's gender equality minister Marlène Schiappa (what a badass job!!) is coordinating plans with President Emmanuel Macron to create new legislation for on-the-spot fines for catcalling and street harassment. Additionally, new laws will aim to give people who were sexually assaulted as a child more time to file a police complaint, and toughen existing laws on sex with minors.

Related: Selena Gomez Doles Out An Empowering AF Message To Her Baby Sis

According to the plans announced this week, politicians will work with police to establish what sort of behavior constitutes sexual harassment — and what the punishment for such acts should be.

Schiappa says this move is "completely necessary because at the moment street harassment is not defined in the law… We can't currently make a complaint."

This is incredible! And about damn time!

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

The Plus-Size Models You Should Know!
8 Things Trump Supporters Don't Know!
Former Child Stars & Their Scandals Since Stardom!
Celebs Who've Dipped Their Toes In Politics
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
Everyone President Donald Trump Has Fired, Forced Out, Or Thrown Under The Bus!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Taran Killam Calls Out 'Hypocrisy' Of SNL's Trump Coverage & Reveals What Trump Said About Not Wanting To Win The Election!
Next story »
Perez Recommends: Roy Price Resigns From Amazon Studios
See All Comments