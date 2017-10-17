All 45 Women Who Have Accused Harvey Weinstein So Far

So many women have come out with their own Harvey Weinstein stories at this point, it's frankly difficult to keep up.
Between A-list movie stars to aspiring models, a shocking 45 women have already come forward with their own encounters with the Hollywood mogul.
We decided to round up all the stories in one place to make it easier — and to show just how much damage one horrible man can do when his power goes unchecked.
See the list of every woman (so far), along with links to her story (below):
Ashley Judd
STORY HERE
Rose McGowan
STORY HERE
Angelina Jolie
STORY HERE
Gwyneth Paltrow
STORY HERE
Kate Beckinsale
STORY HERE
Asia Argento
STORY HERE
Cara Delevingne
STORY HERE
Heather Graham
STORY HERE
Angie Everhart
STORY HERE
Lauren Sivan
STORY HERE
Mira Sorvino
STORY HERE
Minka Kelly
STORY HERE
Claire Forlani
STORY HERE
Lauren Holly
STORY HERE
Lena Headey
STORY HERE
Léa Seydoux
STORY HERE
Zoe Brock
STORY HERE
Jessica Barth
STORY HERE
Sarah Ann Masse
STORY HERE
Rosanna Arquette
STORY HERE
Lucia Evans
STORY HERE
Ambra Battilana Gutierrez
STORY HERE
Eva Green
STORY HERE
Judith Godreche
STORY HERE
Dawn Dunning
STORY HERE
Katherine Kendall
STORY HERE
Tomi-Anne Roberts
STORY HERE
Emily Nestor
STORY HERE
Emma de Caunes
STORY HERE
Louisette Geiss
STORY HERE
Sophie Dix
STORY HERE
Romola Garai
STORY HERE
Liza Campbell
STORY HERE
Louise Godbold
STORY HERE
Laura Madden
STORY HERE
Melissa Sagemiller
STORY HERE
Juls Bindi
STORY HERE
Paula Williams
STORY HERE
Florence Darel
STORY HERE
Lysette Anthony
STORY HERE
Chelsea Skidmore
STORY HERE
Lina Esco
STORY HERE
Mia Kirshner
STORY HERE
Trish Goff
STORY HERE
Tara Subkoff
STORY HERE
We'll continue to add as the list grows…
[Image via David Edwards/Dailyceleb/Media Punch/LK/WENN.]
