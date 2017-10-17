All 45 Women Who Have Accused Harvey Weinstein So Far

So many women have come out with their own Harvey Weinstein stories at this point, it's frankly difficult to keep up.

Between A-list movie stars to aspiring models, a shocking 45 women have already come forward with their own encounters with the Hollywood mogul.

Related: Molly Ringwald Describes Years Of Harassment By 'All The Other Harvey Weinsteins'

We decided to round up all the stories in one place to make it easier — and to show just how much damage one horrible man can do when his power goes unchecked.

See the list of every woman (so far), along with links to her story (below):

We'll continue to add as the list grows…

[Image via David Edwards/Dailyceleb/Media Punch/LK/WENN.]

Tags: angelina jolie, ashley judd, cara delevingne, eva green, gwyneth paltrow, harvey weinstein, heather graham, icky icky poo, kate beckinsale, lena headey, minka kelly, mira sorvino, rose mcgowan, sad sad