Harvey Weinstein's Brother Bob Accused Of Sexual Harassment TOO!

Another disgusting Weinstein sexual harassment story…

Only this time it isn't Harvey Weinstein but his brother Bob Weinstein (above, left)!

The Mist exec producer Amanda Segel has come forward to Variety with a claim that the other Weinstein harassed her with romantic overtures for THREE MONTHS until she finally had to reach out through her lawyer.

Segel says it began when she found out Bob had asked her friends if she was single before asking her to dinner. She went anyway because he was the head of the company behind her show, and she hoped to establish a professional relationship.

But Bob wanted more — and wouldn't take NO for an answer. She said:

"‘No' should be enough. After ‘no,' anybody who has asked you out should just move on. Bob kept referring to me that he wanted to have a friendship. He didn't want a friendship. He wanted more than that. My hope is that ‘no' is enough from now on."

The events culminated when Weinstein allegedly invited her to a house he rented in Malibu; since he didn't mention other people being there she read it as an implicit proposition to be alone there with him.

Bob's rep denies Segel's claim, including that her lawyer reached out:

"Bob Weinstein had dinner with Ms. Segel in LA in June 2016. He denies any claims that he behaved inappropriately at or after the dinner. It is most unfortunate that any such claim has been made."

But Segel isn't the only one who's accusing Bob.

Actress Alexi Melvin also threw out a claim over the weekend that Bob was an accessory to Harvey's exploits:

That’s cute - considering Bob was the one who once tried to lure me to one of those infamous hotel meetings with Harvey. When I was a minor. https://t.co/BAmniRC1HB

— Alexi Melvin (@aleximelvin) October 14, 2017



Damn.

Innerestingly, Bob's role at The Weinstein Company is reportedly being diminished as well.

TMZ's sources say Colony Capital, which is negotiating to buy the crumbling company, plans to have Bob "gently go" from the TWC board to running Dimension Films.

Do they expect his name to become just as toxic as his brother's??

What do YOU think of these new claims??

