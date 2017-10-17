Between her roles on Game of Thrones, 300, and Dredd, Lena Headey comes across as one of the toughest women in film.

But it seems even she was once left in tears by Harvey Weinstein.

Related: Dumb And Dumber Star Lauren Holly Reveals Her Own Weinstein Encounter

The actress took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to unload her TWO Weinstein tales, the first of which happened during the Venice Film Festival in 2005, when she was there with the Miramax film The Brothers Grimm. She recalls:

"At one point Harvey asked me to take a walk down to the water, I walked down with him and he stopped and made some suggestive comment, a gesture, I just laughed it off, I was genuinely shocked. I remember thinking, ‘It's got to be a joke.' I said something like, ‘Oh come on mate?! It'd be like kissing my dad! Let's go get a drink, get back to the others.' I was never in any other Miramax film."

Unfortunately, she says that was not the last time she was in the company of Weinstein. She wrote:

[Image via RTNSadou/Capital/WENN.]