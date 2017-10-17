13 Horror TV Shows To Keep You Spooked Throughout The Season Of Halloween!

Scream Star Skeet Ulrich Says 'Most People Knew' About Harvey Weinstein But Couldn't Do Anything About It!
As more allegations come out about Harvey Weinstein, more actors are starting to admit they were privy to Hollywood's disgusting "open secret."
One of those actors is Skeet Ulrich, who admitted to being aware of the harassment and assault accusations made against the disgraced film producer over the years.
Over two decades ago, the Riverdale actor starred in 1996's Scream, which was released by Dimension Films -- a division of Miramax, the studio that later became The Weinstein Company.
In a new interview with Cosmo, Ulrich says he knew about Harvey's reputation back in the '90s, but maintains he couldn't do or say anything about it.
Now that the secret's out to the public, the 47-year-old reflected on how helpless he -- let alone the victims -- were in the decades leading up to Weinstein's exposure. He explained:
