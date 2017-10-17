13 Horror TV Shows To Keep You Spooked Throughout The Season Of Halloween!

The nights are getting longer, darker, and chillier… which means you are most likely in desperate need of something spooky to watch.

Fear not! For that very reason, we provided a list of 13 horror TV series to keep you scared throughout and well after Halloween!

You might be in a philosophically creepy mood. Or perhaps you want to immerse yourself in a marathon of blood and gore. Or maybe you want to be frightened while also watching Jessica Lange sing The Name Game?

Thankfully, we have bingeworthy options to satisfy your cravings in every corner of the genre! Ch-ch-check 'em out (below)!

CLICK HERE to view "13 Best Horror TV Shows EVER!"

CLICK HERE to view "13 Best Horror TV Shows EVER!"

CLICK HERE to view "13 Best Horror TV Shows EVER!"

CLICK HERE to view "13 Best Horror TV Shows EVER!"

CLICK HERE to view "13 Best Horror TV Shows EVER!"

[Image via HBO.]

Tags: halloween, hbo, horror, jessica lange, tales from the crypt, tv news