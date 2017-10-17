Jennifer Lawrence Details 'Humiliating' & 'Degrading' Nude Line-Up She Was Forced To Do During Early Days Of Her Career

Jennifer Lawrence was grossly humiliated and degraded during the early days of her career.

On Monday, while speaking at Elle's Women in Hollywood event, the Hunger Games alum opened up about the inappropriate hoops industry executives made her jump through when she was just starting out. Specifically, Miz Lawrence discussed one experience where producers told her to "lose 15 pounds in two weeks" and forced her to do "a nude line-up with about five women."

The Oscar winner relayed:

"When I was much younger and starting out, I was told by producers of a film to lose 15 pounds in two weeks… During this time a female producer had me do a nude line-up with about five women who were much, much, thinner than me. We are stood side-by-side with only tape on covering our privates… After that degrading and humiliating line-up, the female producer told me I should use the naked photos of myself as inspiration for my diet."

That's so not okay. To make matters worse, at that time, J.Law had been informed that the actress before her had been let go for not losing the weight fast enough.

When Jennifer attempted to stand up for herself, another producer weighed in:

"He said he didn't know why everyone thought I was so fat, he thought I was 'perfectly fuckable.'"

Gross. Understandably, the blonde stunner felt "trapped" by the situation.

She continued:

"I let myself be treated a certain way because I felt I had to for my career… I'm still learning that I don't have to smile when a man makes me uncomfortable. Every human being should have the power to be treated with respect because they're human."

In addition to this upsetting account, the A-lister also revealed that the recent sexual misconduct admissions have been "oddly unifying." You can say that again.

This enlightening speech comes a week after the starlet publicly denounced Harvey Weinstein's predatory behavior as "inexcusable and absolutely upsetting."

Hopefully, if more victims of sexual harassment come forward, a change will occur in Hollywood. Fingers crossed.

