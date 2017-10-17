John McCain Strikes A Blow On 'Half-Baked' Nationalism & 'Absent' U.S. Leadership In Passionate Speech — Watch!

John McCain likes his nationalism fully baked, thank you very much.

On Monday night, the Arizona Senator made an impassioned speech slamming the uprise of "half-baked, spurious nationalism" while accepting the Liberty Medal in Philadelphia.

After being presented with the medal by Joe Biden, the war hero said he was humbled by the award before railing into the Donald Trump-fueled nationalism that has run rampant in the U.S., risking the country's place of prominence in the eyes of the global community.

He said to the applauding crowd:

"To fear the world we have organized and led for three-quarters of a century, to abandon the ideals we have advanced around the globe, to refuse the obligations of international leadership and our duty to remain the last best hope of earth for the sake of some half-baked, spurious nationalism cooked up by people who would rather find scapegoats than solve problems is as unpatriotic as an attachment to any other tired dogma of the past that Americans consigned to the ash heap of history."

Mic. Drop.

But he wasn't finished yet! To really drive it home that he was calling out the source of the regressive nationalism (you know, POTUS), McCain continued:

"We have a moral obligation to continue in our just cause, and we would bring more than shame on ourselves if we don't. We will not thrive in a world where our leadership and ideals are absent. We wouldn't deserve to."

Ouch and ouch!

Given the fact that McCain and Trump have been clashing on basically every government issue, most recently over the GOP's half-baked attempts to repeal and replace Obamacare, this pointed speech seems extra salty.

But if there's gonna be one Republican who won't kiss Trump's big ol' butt, it's gonna be the OG maverick. Watch his full speech (below):

Also, to his other point — shouldn't real nationalists, by definition, be eager to support and defend everyone who lives in their nation? Share your thoughts in the comments!

