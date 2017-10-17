Kevin James Claims Kevin Can Wait Killed Off Erinn Hayes' Character Because They Were 'Just Running Out Of Ideas'!

What a lazy excuse.

Over the weekend, Kevin James FINALLY got candid about why Erinn Hayes' character on Kevin Can Wait was abruptly killed off. However, the funny man's explanation may make your blood boil.

While chatting with the New York Daily News, James revealed that the decision to replace Hayes with his longtime collaborator, Leah Remini, wasn't because he or anyone else associated with the show had a problem with Erinn. Rather, per the 52-year-old, the role of Donna was eliminated because they were out of storyline ideas.

We're sorry — WHAT?? Kevin explained:

"I get that people are like ‘Whoa, why would you do this?' But it really felt like a thing like this was needed for this show to drive forward."

Couldn't they have just hired better writers?? Ugh.

Regardless, the King Of Queens alum has doubled down on his position as he also revealed that the sitcom was originally intended to be about a single father. He continued:

"The plot of the show didn't have enough drive. If we got through a second season, I wouldn't see us getting through a third one. We were literally just running out of ideas."

Again, sounds like a lame excuse to us!

What do YOU think?? Do you miss Erinn on KCW??

SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

