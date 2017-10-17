Blac Chyna Is Now Suing The ENTIRE Kardashian Family!

There is no end to this drama!

It's being reported on Tuesday that Blac Chyna is now suing the ENTIRE Kardashian clan!!

According to TMZ, the momma of two is claiming Kim Kardashian West and co. were responsible for her and Rob Kardashian's docuseries Rob & Chyna being shut down.

Related: Chyna Reported For Vandalism!

She's saying they made it so difficult for shooting of the E! show to continue, the network decided it was best to put an end to it altogether. But E! sources are actually claiming it was Chyna who made filming difficult by refusing to shoot in the same room as Rob, and they say they have the e-mails AKA receipts to prove it!

Adding to the legal drama, Dream Kardashian's mom is also suing the family for battery over domestic violence claims surrounding an incident with her baby daddy, Rob.

As we previously reported, the 29-year-old filed a revenge porn lawsuit against her famous ex, while he and Kylie Jenner have sued her assault and vandalism.

What do U think about the messy family business??

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: blac chyna, dream kardashian, dysfunctional families, e!, kim kardashian, legal matters, reality tv, rob and chyna, rob kardashian, tv news