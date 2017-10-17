Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Joe Jonas Taylor Swift Weinstein Twitter PerezTV
Home >> Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Body, GIFs, Boobs, Buttz, KUWTK >> This GIF Of Kourtney Kardashian's ASSets Will Brighten Your Day — Just Like All These Other Jiggly Boobs & Butts!

This GIF Of Kourtney Kardashian's ASSets Will Brighten Your Day — Just Like All These Other Jiggly Boobs & Butts!

10/17/2017 2:17 AM ET | Filed under: Khloe KardashianKourtney KardashianBodyGIFsBoobsButtzKUWTK

Time to appreciate these jiggly body parts!

Kourtney Kardashian's ass may not have any cellulite, this according to Khloé Kardashian, but it could still use a good jiggle!

On Sunday's episode of KUWTK, the starlet's booty was given a good rub down by both her little sis and Jonathan Cheban for a very random plot line.

We're here for the GIFs though!!

Prepare to be mesmerized by all the bounce (below) as Kourt finally joins more of her jiggling siblings:

CLICK HERE to view "The Jiggliest Boobs And Butt GIFs EVER: Celebrity Edition!"

CLICK HERE to view "The Jiggliest Boobs And Butt GIFs EVER: Celebrity Edition!"

CLICK HERE to view "The Jiggliest Boobs And Butt GIFs EVER: Celebrity Edition!"

CLICK HERE to view "The Jiggliest Boobs And Butt GIFs EVER: Celebrity Edition!"

CLICK HERE to view "The Jiggliest Boobs And Butt GIFs EVER: Celebrity Edition!"

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Worst Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
Celebs Who Should Start Their Own Workout Empires!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
View Pics »
Next story »
Anne Frank Halloween Costume Removed From Website Due To — DUHHHHHH — Social Media Outrage!
See All Comments