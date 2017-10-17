Home Videos Photos Shop
Wait, Did Kylie Jenner Accidentally Bare Her Growing Baby Bump In New Clip??

Kylie Jenner is being coy with her fans!

Is Kylie Jenner getting ready to reveal her big baby news??

The reality TV starlet has yet to confirm rumors she's pregnant, but she may have very recently hinted at it on Snapchat!

Kylizzle bared her sizeable chest in just a gray sports bra, while also teasing a sliver of midriff for a short clip of her dancing around her kitchen with BFF Jordyn Woods.

You can't actually see much of a growing baby bump since she pans away from it so quickly, could that be why she took it down from her account??

We're guessing the teen isn't ready for the world to see her preggers just yet!!

Take a glimpse at the clip via the Mirror (below) and let us know what U think:

[Image via Snapchat.]

