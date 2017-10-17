Listen To This: He Could Be Your Summer!

We first mentioned Lauv over two years ago, in this post from June of 2015, and it's been so exciting to watch his career grow and FLOURISH!

His latest release, Easy Love, is one of his best!

Justin Timberlake would be proud of this!

Deep pop, we like to call it!

And when he sings in his falsetto - we lose it!

So smooth! So sexy!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Lauv!

Tags: easy love, justin timberlake, listen to this, love