Project Runway Fan Favorite Mychael Knight Dead At 39

So young!!!

We are sad to report that Mychael Knight has passed away at the age of 39.

TMZ reports the Project Runway season 3 contestant was battling intestinal issues; he was being treated in a Georgia hospital when he died Tuesday morning.

His popularity on the show — he came in fourth but won the Fan Favorite Award — led to a successful career in fashion, designing for everyone from Starbucks to Sherrie Shepherd.

He and his talent shall be greatly missed.

