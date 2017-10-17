Home Videos Photos Shop
Sarah Michelle Gellar & Selma Blair Have A Cruel Intentions Mini-Reunion!

Yasss! We love it when MTV Movie Awards Best Kiss winners reunite!

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair came together once again in El Lay on Monday evening with anything but Cruel Intentions.

The costars were both attendees of a party at the Peninsula Hotel, thrown by Vanity Fair west coast editor Krista Smith and Pearl Street Films President Jennifer Todd, in honor of theSkimm. (You know theSkimm — it's that newsletter for women ~on the go~ and it currently has more than six million subscribers!)

Video: Sarah Michelle Gellar Finally Answers The Ultimate Buffy Question

On hand to celebrate was a list of all-female VIPs including Selma, SMG, Sara and Erin Foster, Monet Manzur, Lori David, and Megan Cherin.

Unfortunately, we're assured a redux of their famous makeout sesh was not on the menu, but we can dream! Ha!

Ch-ch-check out the classic moment (below):

[Image via Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images For theSkimm.]

