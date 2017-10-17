Selena Gomez Doles Out An Empowering AF Message To Her Baby Sis — WATCH!

Selena Gomez is such an incredible role model.

While the Bad Liar singer has been inspiring fans for years now, it's sweet to see that she is also dedicated to empowering her younger sister, Gracie Elliot Teefey. AH-Mazing.

On Monday, the former Disney darling took to Instagram to share a video of herself reminding her four-year-old sis that she is "fearless." Selly G posted:

I will forever let my sister know she is strong, bold and beautiful. She will be raised to know her voice matters. She is going to understand the importance behind being a leader and inspire others by her truth.A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Oct 16, 2017 at 6:41pm PDT

Ummm, we're not crying — YOU ARE!! And it appears as though Selena's fans agree with us as many took to the vid and commented:

"My role model always and forever" "That's why you are my idol 😍😩" "That's powerful and inspiring.💕" "Awww! Love this😍😍😍 You're such an inspiration😘"

We couldn't have said it better ourselves!

For those of you who have forgotten, Selena's momma Mandy Teefy and second husband Brian Teefey welcomed little Gracie into the world back in 2013. The tiny tot is certainly lucky to have such an incredible older sister.

*Hugs*

[Image via Instagram.]

