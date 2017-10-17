Selena Gomez Doles Out An Empowering AF Message To Her Baby Sis — WATCH!

Jennifer Lawrence Details 'Humiliating' & 'Degrading' Nude Line-Up She Was Forced To Do During Early Days Of Her Career
Jennifer Lawrence was grossly humiliated and degraded during the early days of her career.
On Monday, while speaking at Elle's Women in Hollywood event, the Hunger Games alum opened up about the inappropriate hoops industry executives made her jump through when she was just starting out. Specifically, Miz Lawrence discussed one experience where producers told her to "lose 15 pounds in two weeks" and forced her to do "a nude line-up with about five women."
The Oscar winner relayed:
