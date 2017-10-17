Home Videos Photos Shop
ICYMI: Viral Star Sophia Grace Is A Teenager Now! Watch Her Still Be Fierce In New Music Video!

10/17/2017 4:24 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteEllen DeGeneresNicki MinajSophia Grace & Rosie

They grow up so fast!!

It's been six years since Sophia Grace found fame thanks to Ellen DeGeneres after a video of her and her cousin Rosie singing along to Nicki Minaj's Super Bass went viral, but she's still not done.

This week, the 14-year-old (yes, she's a teen now!!) unveiled a fierce new video for her song, Why U Mad, all about standing up to haters and bullies!

Watch it (above) for some positivity!

