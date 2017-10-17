ICYMI: Viral Star Sophia Grace Is A Teenager Now! Watch Her Still Be Fierce In New Music Video!

They grow up so fast!!

It's been six years since Sophia Grace found fame thanks to Ellen DeGeneres after a video of her and her cousin Rosie singing along to Nicki Minaj's Super Bass went viral, but she's still not done.

Related: Google Dedicates Doodle To Selena Quintanilla!

This week, the 14-year-old (yes, she's a teen now!!) unveiled a fierce new video for her song, Why U Mad, all about standing up to haters and bullies!

Watch it (above) for some positivity!

Tags: ellen degeneres, music minute, music video, new music, nicki minaj, sophia grace, sophia grace and rosie, why u mad