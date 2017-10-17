The Hottest Stories Right Now!

The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik Responds After Being Put On Blast For Her Take On The Harvey Weinstein Scandal

[CLICK HERE]

Kevin Smith Is Giving All His Residuals From Harvey Weinstein Movies To Women's Charity!

[CLICK HERE]

Dumb And Dumber Star Lauren Holly Reveals Her Own Harvey Weinstein Encounter — And Her Career Being Trashed Afterward!

[CLICK HERE]

Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, & Demi Lovato Are All Totally On Board With Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Engagement!

[CLICK HERE]

Here's Why Kate Winslet Straight Up Refused To Thank Harvey Weinstein In Her Oscar Speech — Even After Being Ordered To Do So!

[CLICK HERE]

Carrie Fisher Found Out Her Friend Was Sexually Assaulted By An 'Oscar Winning Producer' — What She Did Next Was The Stuff Of Hollywood LEGEND!

[CLICK HERE]

Donna Karan Apologizes A Second Time For Controversial Comments Defending Harvey Weinstein

[CLICK HERE]

Club Owner Confirms Harvey Weinstein Potted Plant Story — But Says He Actually Ejaculated Somewhere Even More Disgusting…

[CLICK HERE]

Donald Trump Reportedly Jokes About Mike Pence Wanting To 'Hang' Gays

[CLICK HERE]

Middle School Choir Goes Viral After INSPIRING Rendition Of Rise Up!

[CLICK HERE]