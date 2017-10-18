Home Videos Photos Shop
Listen To This: Nothing Lasts Forever!

10/18/2017 8:31 AM ET | Filed under: Listen To This

We love Anggun and have for a long time! And it makes us so happy that three decades into her career she's still making such great music!

This is adult pop! Sophisticated and wonderful!

If you like Sade or Dido, you will really dig this!

Check out What We Remember above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Anggun!

