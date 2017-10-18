Anna Faris Says She & Chris Pratt Still Crack Each Other Up: 'We'll Always Have Each Other'

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt may be done as a couple, but they'll never be finished making each other laugh.

At least, that's what Anna hoped would be the case while reflecting on her relationship with the Jurassic World star since their split earlier this year.

The Mom star said despite their marriage coming to an end, the twosome will "always have each other and be incredible friends," dishing to People:

"There is still so much laughter in our lives together, and he is so proud of me, still. We watched each other grow, and he still cracks me up all the time. And I think I crack him up — unless he's a really good actor and great at faking laughter."

Well, he is a great actor, girl…

Speaking on the public's dismayed reaction to their split, the funny lady explained:

"It's understandable that people seemed so invested in our happiness together. All I can say about that is, it's all true, that we truly adore each other, and we love each other, I think it still comes through."

Great to hear! Especially considering the pair's determination to peacefully co-parent their 5-year-old son Jack.

The actress also discussed the "crazy timing" of her new book hitting shelves months after their split, given the fact that Unqualified offers intimate details about their whirlwind romance. She continued:

"At first I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, this is crazy timing.' Now it sort of feels like maybe in a way everything that's happened helps bring it full circle."

Chris feels the same way, apparently, having penned the foreward of the book. In his passage, the Parks and Rec alum sings his ex's praises and assures fans they will continue to "amicably co-parent a human" together.

Looking ahead, Anna's disposition on their relationship is as sunny as ever. She added:

"I am so grateful that he contributed to the book. Chris and I are really great friends, and I think that we always will be."

Sounds like they'll still get a happy-ish ending after all! Unqualified hits shelves Oct. 24.

