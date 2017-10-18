Anna Faris Has A New Man! DEETS HERE!

She's moving on!

After announcing her split from Chris Pratt in August, Anna Faris is dating a new guy!

According to TMZ, the Mom star is canoodling with 47-year-old cinematographer Michael Barrett, who worked with Miz Faris on upcoming comedy Overboard!

Photos: Looking Back At Chris & Anna's Relationship

In September, the two were spotted at Neptune's Net restaurant in Malibu, CA where a waitress said they looked like an item.

E! News reports they also recently dined at Modo Mio in Pacific Palisades, CA TWICE in the span of two days! On the first night, an insider said they sat on the patio, split a bottle of wine, and it all looked very much "like a date." The eyewitness adds:

"They were laughing at the table. She looked very happy and had a smile on her face when she was leaving."

During their second visit, Faris and Barrett had both food AND drinks where they ordered "several dishes of various pasta and salad."

The source commented:

"It was definitely a dinner date… It seemed romantic in the way they were looking at one another and how they were laughing at the table… No one in the restaurant realized it was her, but she definitely looked to be on a date."

But get this: Michael paid for BOTH nights!

Anna, we think he's a winner!

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: anna faris, chris pratt, love line, michael barrett, overboard