68-Year-Old Billy Joel About To Be A Father AGAIN!

Only the good stop conceiving young, we guess!

Over the weekend, rock legend Billy Joel revealed to the Belfast Telegraph that not only is his wife Alexis Roderick having another baby — she's "due next month"!

The couple have a two-year-old daughter named Della Rose who is about to get a baby sibling. And at 68 the Piano Man is still going!

In case you didn't know, Joel also has a daughter with ex-wife Christie Brinkley named Alexa Ray Joel. She's 32.

Congrats to Billy and Alexis!

[Image via Joseph Marzullo/WENN.]

