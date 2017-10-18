Broad City's Ilana Glazer Reveals She 'Fired A Couple Of Dudes' For Sexual Harassment On The Show

It doesn't matter if you're a lowly intern or a boss, sexual harassment can happen to you.

Just ask Ilana Glazer! On Tuesday, the Broad City co-creator took to Instagram to share her personal experiences with sexual misconduct as part of the "Me Too" campaign.

In case you missed it, as a response to the Harvey Weinstein scandal, Alyssa Milano encouraged women and men everywhere to share the phrase "Me Too" if they've faced sexual harassment and/or assault. Thousands have since participated in the movement and offered up incredibly personal anecdotes.

For her #MeToo post, Miz Glazer revealed that she's been sexually harassed many times over the years. In fact, the comedienne was forced to fire two staffers, "one background actor and one sound guy," over sexual harassment reasons.

When questioned about her decision, the funny woman stood her ground. Per Ilana, she clapped back:

"I was asked, ‘Are you sure?' Hm. Okay yeah lemme think a sec — YEAH I'M FUCKING SURE. cuz getting sexually harassed seems to be a constant, but having the opportunity to do something about it is rare."

Sadly, those incidents weren't the only ones Glazer faced as she also had to file a complaint against a "creepyass" doctor last year. Be sure to read the 30-year-old's telling statement for yourself (below).

#metoo - big queenly thanks to @tracelysette & @violadavis posting this so i felt brave enough to!A post shared by ilana glazer (@ilanusglazer) on Oct 17, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT

Thank you for sharing, Ilana!

[Image via Dan Jackman/WENN.]

