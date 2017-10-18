Carla Bruni Makes Ill-Informed Claims That Sexual Harassment 'Doesn't Happen In Fashion'!

Carla Bruni clearly hasn't been paying attention.

Over the weekend, the model-turned-singer made a VERY ill-informed comment when she noted that sexual harassment doesn't happen in the fashion industry. Oh, honey, nooooo.

The remark came as the former First Lady of France argued that the recently exposed misconduct in Hollywood could (and would) NEVER happen in the fashion world. Bruni shared with InStyle:

"Of course, you have dreadful people in fashion like everywhere else, but fashion is not so dangerous for young girls. There's a lot of work, there's a lot of traveling, and you need to have a lot of discipline. I would say that it's one of the places in show business that is safe. People don't want to abuse girls — they want to photograph them. It's a healthy environment."

This is just blatantly false. In fact, a handful of days ago, model Cameron Russell launched the hashtag #MyJobShouldNotIncludeAbuse (below) in order to expose the sexual harassment and abuse experienced by women in the fashion industry.

Oof. Still, Carla maintains that she hasn't been aware of any wrongdoing in the industry. She continued:

"That doesn't happen in fashion. I never had a photographer or designer do that, never ever. Most agents are protecting girls because they have to work. And there are a lot of women in fashion — women rarely go into that kind of abuse. That keeps it safe for young models. Maybe I'm wrong."

Maybe you're wrong?? Girl, you've totally missed the mark…

