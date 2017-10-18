Channing Tatum Cuts All Ties With The Weinstein Company Despite Having Project In Development — Read His Empowering Message To Abuse Victims!

Channing Tatum probably has plenty of #metoo stories from over the years, but the actor is helping solve Hollywood's abuse problem a different way…

By cutting all ties with Harvey Weinstein and his namesake company!

On Wednesday, the Magic Mike star announced plans to drop all upcoming projects with The Weinstein Company in a message expressing support for the women speaking up about sexual abuse.

In a joint statement with producing partner Reid Carolin, Tatum said they would no longer be developing their "lone project" in development with TWC, which ironically is a story about a young boy who suffers sexual abuse.

While acknowledging the project, an adaptation of Matthew Quick's book Forgive Me Leonard Peacock, is a "powerful message of healing," Tatum noted that he and Carolin were happy to seize the "giant opportunity for real positive change" following the outpouring of accusers coming forward against Weinstein.

The actor, who had worked with Weinstein on Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight, concluded his announcement with a call for action, writing:

"Let's finish what our incredible colleagues started and eliminate abuse from our creative culture once and for all."

Preach, Chan!

Read his full post (below).

