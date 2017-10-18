Christina El Moussa Splits From Boyfriend As He Enters Rehab For Addiction!

Home Videos Photos Shop
10/18/2017 10:30 PM ET | Filed under: Love LineRehabReality TVBreakups

No shortage of drama in Christina El Moussa's life!

According to US Weekly, the Flip or Flop star and boyfriend Doug Spedding have split, as the businessman is getting treatment for an addiction.

Despite their relationship status, the reality TV personality is standing by her ex through this difficult time.

A source says:

"Christina supports Doug's decision to seek treatment and remains in contact to support his recovery."

Radar Online reports Spedding was arrested for possession of meth in July 2011, and completed rehab in 2013. He also allegedly violated a restraining order against ex Nicole Doucette THREE times.

Christina shares daughter Taylor (7) and son Brayden (2) with ex-husband and costar Tarek El Moussa.

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.]

