Demi Lovato Shares Shocking Before & After Eating Disorder Recovery Photos!

Wow! Way to go, girl!

We knew Demi Lovato was doing great with her bulimia recovery, but it's been so gradual we hadn't noticed this level of difference until now!

After the release of her revealing documentary, Simply Complicated, a fan account made a before-and-after pic to show just how far she'd come — and Demi liked it so much she shared it on her own Instagram story!

As you can probably tell by the phone, the pic on the left is from around 2010. The one on the right is from this summer. Quite the evolution, right?

[Image via Instagram.]

