Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Beyoncé Weinstein J.Law Taylor Swift PerezTV
Home >> Demi Lovato, Health, Body, Instagram >> Demi Lovato Shares Shocking Before & After Eating Disorder Recovery Photos!

Demi Lovato Shares Shocking Before & After Eating Disorder Recovery Photos!

10/18/2017 3:11 PM ET | Filed under: Demi LovatoHealthBodyInstagram

no title

Wow! Way to go, girl!

We knew Demi Lovato was doing great with her bulimia recovery, but it's been so gradual we hadn't noticed this level of difference until now!

Related: Selena Gomez Finally Reached Out To Her Former Bestie Demi

After the release of her revealing documentary, Simply Complicated, a fan account made a before-and-after pic to show just how far she'd come — and Demi liked it so much she shared it on her own Instagram story!

As you can probably tell by the phone, the pic on the left is from around 2010. The one on the right is from this summer. Quite the evolution, right?

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
Celebs Who Should Start Their Own Workout Empires!
Emmy Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Best Instagram Husbands: Celebrity Edition!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Parenting 'Pros' Prince William & Kate Middleton Prep For The Eventual Arrival Of Their Third Little One — Get ALL The Details!
Next story »
Kim Zolciak Reveals 'Sex, Sex, & More Sex' Is The Key To A Long Marriage!
See All Comments