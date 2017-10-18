Slain Soldier's Mother Confirms Donald Trump Disrespected Her Son — While POTUS Whines About It All Being Fake News!

How's this for proof? No, really, we don't even know anymore…

Not long after Donald Trump denied ever telling a slain soldier's widow that her husband "knew what he signed up for," the deceased soldier's mother is saying otherwise.

Cowanda Jones-Johnson, the mother of Sgt. La David Johnson, confirmed Rep. Frederica Wilson's account that the president disrespected the U.S. soldier and his family in a phone call.

The grieving mother, whose son was killed in an ambush two weeks ago, told The Washington Post that "President Trump did disrespect my son and my daughter and also me and my husband" on Wednesday.

Jones-Johnson says she was in the car when POTUS called her daughter-in-law, Myeshia Johnson, to offer his condolences and overheard the 5-minute conversation on speakerphone.

The soldier's mother declined to elaborate on what was actually said, but corroborated Wilson's account of the conversation.

As expected, POTUS continues to huff and puff over the controversy. On Wednesday, he told White House press that he "didn't say what that congresswoman said" — all while crossing his arms like a constipated man-baby:

President Trump: "I didn't say what that congresswoman said. I didn't say it at all. She knows it. And she now is not saying it." pic.twitter.com/uZt1Xjtj9u

— CSPAN (@cspan) October 18, 2017

Trump insisted that Wilson would issue another statement clarifying what was actually said. Well, she did… only to stand by her account of the president's "insensitive" remarks, which the congresswoman said made Johnson's widow cry.

Hitting back at the Big Cheeto, she tweeted:

I still stand by my account of the call b/t @realDonaldTrump and Myeshia Johnson. That is her name, Mr. Trump. Not "the woman" or "the wife"

— Rep Frederica Wilson (@RepWilson) October 18, 2017

Ha! Keep those arms folded, Donny.

Looks like the president will have to prove his own account of the conversation, like he said would be able to… LOL jk, proof prob doesn't exist anymore.

