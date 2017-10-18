Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Beyoncé Weinstein J.Law Taylor Swift PerezTV
Home >> Politik, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Sad Sad, Twitter, Viral: News, Controversy, Chelsea Clinton >> Donald Trump Denies Telling Widow Of A Slain U.S. Soldier 'He Knew What He Signed Up For'
« Previous story
Broad City's Ilana Glazer Reveals She 'Fired A Couple Of Dudes' For Sexual Harassment On The Show
Next story »
Perez Recommends: Women Denounce Harassment in California’s Capital
See All Comments