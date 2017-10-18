Gretchen Carlson Made It A Point To Share Donald Trump's Access Hollywood Tape With Her Kids!

Gretchen Carlson is on a mission to raise awareness about sexual harassment in the workplace — whether it's through her book or at home talking with her kids.

As part of the press tour for BE FIERCE: Stop Harassment and Take Your Power Back, the former Fox News host sat down with Nancy Armstrong to discuss her experiences with sexual misconduct and even revealed how she informed her children about Donald Trump's pussy grabbing scandal.

In fact, Carlson openly admitted that she showed her 12 and 14 year old the Trumpster's infamous Access Hollywood tape. She explained:

"When the Access Hollywood tape came out with now-President Trump, I played it for my children… I wanted them to see how not to treat human beings. I wanted then to know that human decency, in my mind, supersedes any political policy."

As it should!! In case you forgot, in footage from an Access Hollywood taping in 2005, the President is heard bragging about how felt entitled to "grab" women "by the pussy."

We aren't shocked that Gretchen made a point to show the tape to her kids as she became the face of the anti-sexual harassment movement following her 2016 lawsuit against Fox News chief Roger Ailes. The suit resulted in Ailes' ousting from the conservative network.

In regards to her own experiences with sexual harassment, Gretchen had a few choice words for Human Resources departments everywhere:

"I actually believe reporting sexual harassment should go to a different part of the company. If the harasser is a boss then just forget it. You, as the employee, have no chance."

Fair point. The 51-year-old went on to reference two additional instances of sexual assault, both experienced while she was serving as Miss America in 1989. On why she declined to name the individuals involved, the author noted:

"It doesn't really matter… Maybe at some point I'll decide to make them [public]. It's actually a legal issue about why I wouldn't and I've had my fair share of lawyer advice over the last 15 months. So it's not because I'm not speaking up about it, it's more of a concern from a legal point of view."

That all makes sense! Be sure to snag a copy of BE FIERCE: Stop Harassment and Take Your Power Back as it is in stores now!

