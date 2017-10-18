Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Demi Lovato Beyoncé Weinstein T.Swift PerezTV
Home >> Film Flickers, Disney, Halloween, Instagram, Nostalgia >> ATTN WITCHES: The Cast Of Halloweentown Reunited & The Pics Are Pure Magic!

ATTN WITCHES: The Cast Of Halloweentown Reunited & The Pics Are Pure Magic!

10/18/2017 11:47 PM ET | Filed under: Film FlickersDisneyHalloweenInstagramNostalgia

no title

The Halloweentown portal must have opened early this year, because the Cromwells have returned!

Over the weekend, the cast of Halloweentown, otherwise known as the spookiest Disney Channel Original Movie (sorry, Twitches), reunited for the most enchanting October surprise.

Video: What If Hocus Pocus Was Latino?

Kimberly J. Brown (Marnie), Emily Roeske (Sophie), Joey Zimmerman (Dylan), and Judith Hoag (Gwen) headed up to St. Helens, Oregon — where the movie was filmed — as part of the month-long Spirit of Halloweentown festival.

Don't worry, there are pics-a-plenty of the festivities on Instagram, courtesy of the cast. Let's hope they lit a candle for Grandma Aggie, a.k.a. the late, great Debbie Reynolds.

Ch-ch-check it the snaps (below)!

Gave Benny the day off and took the Haunted cab for a spin! Just kidding but I did take some pics in it😜A post shared by Kimberly J. Brown (@officialkjb) on Oct 15, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT

My little #Soapy is all grown up. #Halloweentown #CromwellClan #19YearsLater #StHelens #SpiritOfHalloweentownA post shared by Dr. J. Paul Zimmerman (@jpaulzim) on Oct 16, 2017 at 8:45pm PDT

Simply magical!

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Halloween Costumes EVERYONE Should Avoid This Year!
Biggest U.S. Box Office Bombs Of 2017!
Best & Worst Deleted Scenes From Classic Movies!
31 Horror Movies You Can Stream On Netflix This October!
Dirty Messages Hidden In Disney Films!
Gossip Girl Stars: Where Are They Now??
View Pics »
Next story »
Christina El Moussa Splits From Boyfriend As He Enters Rehab For Addiction!
See All Comments