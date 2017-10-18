ATTN WITCHES: The Cast Of Halloweentown Reunited & The Pics Are Pure Magic!

The Halloweentown portal must have opened early this year, because the Cromwells have returned!

Over the weekend, the cast of Halloweentown, otherwise known as the spookiest Disney Channel Original Movie (sorry, Twitches), reunited for the most enchanting October surprise.

Kimberly J. Brown (Marnie), Emily Roeske (Sophie), Joey Zimmerman (Dylan), and Judith Hoag (Gwen) headed up to St. Helens, Oregon — where the movie was filmed — as part of the month-long Spirit of Halloweentown festival.

Don't worry, there are pics-a-plenty of the festivities on Instagram, courtesy of the cast. Let's hope they lit a candle for Grandma Aggie, a.k.a. the late, great Debbie Reynolds.

Ch-ch-check it the snaps (below)!

The fam bam is back together! We are having a blast meeting fans in @spiritofhalloweentown 🎃@heyjude629 @jpaulzim #cromwells4lyfe #halloweentownA post shared by Kimberly J. Brown (@officialkjb) on Oct 14, 2017 at 5:37pm PDT

Gave Benny the day off and took the Haunted cab for a spin! Just kidding but I did take some pics in it😜A post shared by Kimberly J. Brown (@officialkjb) on Oct 15, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT

A person is never really gone as long as you keep them in your heart. And there's enough love in the hearts of #StHelens to keep #DebbieReynolds alive forever. #SpiritOfHalloweentown #Disney #HalloweentownA post shared by Dr. J. Paul Zimmerman (@jpaulzim) on Oct 18, 2017 at 11:50am PDT

My little #Soapy is all grown up. #Halloweentown #CromwellClan #19YearsLater #StHelens #SpiritOfHalloweentownA post shared by Dr. J. Paul Zimmerman (@jpaulzim) on Oct 16, 2017 at 8:45pm PDT

What an amazing weekend! Thank you so much to everyone who came to @spiritofhalloweentown! Truly so honored that everyone loves to relive #Halloweentown back where it all began ❤️🎃A post shared by Kimberly J. Brown (@officialkjb) on Oct 15, 2017 at 9:12pm PDT

Simply magical!

