Harvey Weinstein Promised Georgina Chapman Another Baby In 'Heart-To-Heart' After News Of His Scandal Broke

After the bombshell exposé on Harvey Weinstein's decades of sexual harassment was published, the movie producer quickly moved to gain the support of his wife, Georgina Chapman.

A source revealed to Us Weekly how the controversial mogul immediately went to Georgina's Marchesa Fall 2018 Bridal Presentation in New York City that day.

Related: Felicity Huffman Confirms Harvey Forced Her To Wear Marchesa

The insider divulged how his wife originally agreed to stick by him:

"He wanted to speak with her about it face to face. They had a heart-to-heart, and she said they would get through this together."

Harvey is even said to have promised her a third child:

"Georgina told him she wanted to have another child. Harvey promised her he could do that."

Considering how their 10-year marriage was going, it doesn't sound too far-fetched. A close source spilled:

"He treated her extremely well. She could do no wrong in his eyes. He wooed her with lavish gifts."

And while the confident added that their relationship wasn't exactly "a passionate love affair," it worked for them:

"He was a workaholic and she was the devoted mom. They knew their roles."

But as you surely know by now, the 41-year-old ultimately decided it was best to leave Weinstein after more and more allegations came out surrounding claims of sexual harassment and assault.

Related: Marchesa Is A Fashion Shit Show…

A source shared:

"The sheer weight of the allegations was too much. She is stunned by the news."

Still, it sounds like Georgina was ignorant about any cheating in the past, with it being said:

"She had heard rumors of infidelity but he denied it. She believed him."

With all the horrendous allegations out now about her soon-to-be ex-husband, the fashion designer won't ever be reconciling with the father of her two kids:

"There is no chance she will take Harvey back. Ever."

Too much drama!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.]

Tags: baby blabber, breakups, controversy, georgina chapman, harvey weinstein, love line, marchesa, sexual assault, sexual harassment